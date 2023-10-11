GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 8,306,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

