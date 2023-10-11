GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,408 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.01. 156,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

