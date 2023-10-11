GDS Wealth Management Sells 141 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 497,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,939. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.