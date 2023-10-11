General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.