Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.