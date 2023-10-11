Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7707 dividend. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

