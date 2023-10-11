Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $97,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

