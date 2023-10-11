Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.47

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 382590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.