Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 303,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 630,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.