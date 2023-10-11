Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $496.15 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.