Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

