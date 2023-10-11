Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VB opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

