Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.