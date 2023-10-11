Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $113.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

