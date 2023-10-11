Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.7 %

BA opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.