Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 768,621 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

View Our Latest Report on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.