Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

