Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

