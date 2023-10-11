Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 5.0 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

GFI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.