Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.96. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.