Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,007,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,831% from the previous session’s volume of 103,958 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 51.4% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 974,416 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 746,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 168,687 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 441.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 196,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

