Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

