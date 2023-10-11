Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $44,142.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,228.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.01 or 0.00785813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00558426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00054768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121387 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

