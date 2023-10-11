Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

