Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $297.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

