Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

