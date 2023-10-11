Grove Bank & Trust Has $123,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.