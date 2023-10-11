Grove Bank & Trust Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 159.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 187,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 269.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 259,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.