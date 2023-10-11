Grove Bank & Trust Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

