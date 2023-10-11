Grove Bank & Trust Has $32,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

