Grove Bank & Trust Has $429,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.