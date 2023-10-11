Grove Bank & Trust Has $66,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.