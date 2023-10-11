Grove Bank & Trust Has $98,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 409,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

