Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

