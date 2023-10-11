Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ASML by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $602.15 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.52 and its 200 day moving average is $668.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

