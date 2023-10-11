Grove Bank & Trust Sells 121 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

