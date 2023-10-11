Grove Bank & Trust Sells 976 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

