Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.