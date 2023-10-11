Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HPGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $197.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

