Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Critical Review

Hargreaves Lansdown and Akerna are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Akerna $13.65 million 0.11 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.03

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 2 2 0 2.20 Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.25%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Akerna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

