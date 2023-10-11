Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

