Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of HNORY stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Harvey Norman has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.