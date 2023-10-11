Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of HNORY stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Harvey Norman has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
About Harvey Norman
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.