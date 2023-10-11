Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.