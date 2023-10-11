Howden Joinery Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 3.9 %

HWDN opened at GBX 681.60 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.60 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 729.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 696.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 755 ($9.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.20).

Insider Transactions at Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($457,481.25). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.02), for a total value of £373,762.18 ($457,481.25). Also, insider Peter Ventress acquired 20,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £148,306.80 ($181,526.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $14,890,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

