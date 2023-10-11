HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

