HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.65 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

HP stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

