Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

