i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Up 8,811.8% in September

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 8,811.8% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

i3 Energy Price Performance

About i3 Energy

OTCMKTS:ITEEF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

