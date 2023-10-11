ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.36. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 175,468 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ICL Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

