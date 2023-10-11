Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.12 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 5,110,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.52.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 1,687,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.